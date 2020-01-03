Fitness Fiesta Saturday at Morehead City Rec Center

Getting in better shape and focusing on health is one of the top New Year's resolutions and Morehead City is hoping to help its community stick to those goals with a fun event.

Morehead City's Recreation Center is hosting a fitness fiesta on Saturday, offering free fitness classes for the whole family.

Along with allowing community members to try out a variety of classes like yoga and Zumba, they are also bringing in health vendors that can also help people be more healthy overall.

Bowe Painter, gym leader says, "You know I think it's a great way to get people out here by offering these free trial classes. You know some people say they don't always have the money but this way they can get out here and try it and see that there are a lot of options other than just going in the gym and lifting weights or running on a treadmill. You know there are ways to make it fun."

The event is being held at the Morehead City Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

