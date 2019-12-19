First responders wrapping gifts for Operation Santa Claus donations

What serves as the headquarters for some of the first responders in the East, has transformed itself into Santa's workshop, just ahead of Christmas.

Greenville Fire/Rescue is giving back to the community, one roll of wrapping paper at a time. ​

The 3rd annual gift wrapping fundraiser raises money for the community, all while helping people who need it during the holidays.

The Greenville fire department is taking in any presents that need to be wrapped before Christmas and wrapping them for free.

All they ask is that you leave either a small or large monetary donation that goes towards a good cause.

All money raised goes towards Operation Santa Claus which collects toys and money throughout the holiday season.

Everything raised through Operation Santa Claus goes towards the Salvation Army and their angel tree program.

Rebekah Thurston is the Public Information Officer for Greenville Fire and Rescue.

She says the station gives back so no kids wake up without presents this year.

"Each year we have done the gift wrapping fundraiser, we have raised close to $300 dollars," Thurston said.

Firefighters will be wrapping presents tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Station Three, at the corner of Red Banks and Charles Blvd. in Greenville.

