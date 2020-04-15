First responders thank CarolinaEast Medical Center staff

First responders in New Bern are saying thank you to healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the New Bern Police Department, New Bern Fire/Rescue, EMS crews and others were at CarolinaEast Medical Center cheering for staff Wednesday morning.

The first responders lined the walkway to show their appreciation for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are working hard and long hours to combat the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 29 confirmed cases in Craven County and one death.