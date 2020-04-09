First responders surprise Vidant Medical Center workers

When you show up for work it's unlikely there will be first responders lining the street for you, but that was the surprise for the staff at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville Thursday morning.

Greenville Police, Greenville Fire-Rescue, and Vidant Company Police cheered for the hospital staff as they came into work. It was all to show their appreciation for their work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff took out their phones to capture the moment and officers and firefighters took the time to thank them for what they're doing.

We've seen many of these demonstrations across the country as first responders want the medical staff to know they're appreciated.

