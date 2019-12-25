First responders spending Christmas day on the job

While many spent Christmas day at home with their families, first responders were at work protecting communities across the east.

39 people staffed Greenville's fire stations and a full staff also worked the phones at Pitt County's 911 Communications, all ready for any call that could come their way.

"It's the luck of the draw; whoever ends up having Christmas as their 3rd day they get to work," said Caleb Beyer, who works in shift group 2 at Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Across town at the 911 Communications Center, operators say the call volume is much lower over the holidays, which can make their office feel more like home--especially with Christmas decorations hanging up.

Anthony Santiago and Brittany Marcy are working on Christmas for the first time at fire station 1.

"I'm enjoying it, these guys are making it a smooth transition to come over and work a 24-hour shift," said Santiago.

He says it's hard not to be able to spend time with family coming into town but Beyer says families often come by the station during the day and those working become a family of their own.

"Most of us, I think, did things early, maybe on Christmas Eve with our family had our Christmas traditions and we try to do our own traditions at the fire department,"

911 Communications Center shift leader Kevin Haddock says many of their law enforcement calls on Christmas, actually come from people who are spending time with loved ones.

"When families get together it's very easy for some of those emotions to come out and families will start fighting and old skeletons will come out of the closet and that's where a lot of our call volume is going to come from," said Haddock.

Beyer says one fire station tradition is to have Christmas dinner with police officers, as a family united in service to the community.

"We're definitely here for anything anybody may need," said Marcy.