First lady celebrates Valentine’s Day with pediatric patients

First Lady Melania Trump is showing her love during a Valentine's Day visit with pediatric patients.

She is once again visiting The Children’s Inn on the campus of the National Institutes of Health outside Washington. Trump has been going to the hospital to make arts-and-crafts with the patient for the past three years.

The Children’s Inn is a private, nonprofit residence for children and families participating in pediatric research at NIH.

The Inn will live stream her visit on its Facebook page​ from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday.