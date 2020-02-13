First child under age of 5 dies from flu in North Carolina

The first child in North Carolina under the age of five has died from the flu.

The Department of Health and Human Services today released the latest numbers of deaths because of the flu.

Nine people died last week, bringing the number this season to 75 statewide.

Of those, 43 were 65 years or older, 18 were people between 50 and 64, 12 between 25 and 49, one between 5 and 17, and the one under 5.

Flu cases statewide are running about the same as this time last year, according to DHHS.

Last flu season, there were 203 deaths in the state attributed to the flu.

