First case of COVID-19 related syndrome in children reported in state

Health officials say a child in our state has been diagnosed with an inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services says this is the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in North Carolina.

Dr. Mandy Cohen says they can't say where the child lives or how old he or she is, but she did say the child is home and doing well.

A child with this usually has mild symptoms associated with COVID-19, including the following :

-Irritability or decreased activity

-Abdominal pain without another explanation

-Diarrhea

-Vomiting

-Rash

-Conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes)

-Poor feeding

-Red, cracked lips or red, bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry

-Swollen hands and feet, which might also be red

Health officials say it's rare, but with COVID-19, more cases are likely. They say it's not contagious, but kids with these symptoms could have COVID-19 or another infection that is.

If you think your child might have this, call your doctor.

For more information, click here.​​