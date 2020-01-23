First GammaTile surgery in NC performed in the East

A procedure, performed for the first time in North Carolina in the East, is advancing how doctors treat brain tumors.

Surgeons at Vidant Cancer Care and The Brody School of Medicine have successfully performed GammaTile therapy.

The procedure is a surgically targeted radiation therapy to delay aggressive tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors.

It's also the first time the procedure has been done in North Carolina.

Doctors said, most tumors are treated with surgery and then radiation is used in small doses, to take care of what's left behind because the brain can't handle large doses of radiation without the fear of brain damage.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Matthew Sean Peach said the GammaTile therapy changes traditional treatment and creates therapy options for patients.

He said, "As a result, you get a very high dose of radiation, most likely, biologically more effective than we would with traditional external beam radiation or a gamma knife and that level of radiation falls off with distance."

GammaTile is offered to patients who have undergone previous procedures and whose tumors have returned.

Medical professionals say they hope to get the procedure approved as an initial treatment option.