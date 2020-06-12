Fireworks still on for some communities for July 4th

Coastal towns are going ahead with plans to celebrate the nation's birthday with a bang.

The town of Beaufort is continuing with its annual 4th of July fireworks show.

Organizers say they will shoot them from Gallants Channel.

There is no designated place to watch the display, but the fireworks can be viewed from anywhere in town.

The town is canceling its Independence Day parade due to coronavirus restrictions, but organizers say the fireworks are much needed.

Morehead City and the Town of Atlantic Beach will also move forward with their fireworks show.

The Town of Atlantic Beach is encouraging people to watch them at home or from their car as group gatherings will not be permitted.

Emerald Isle has canceled its fireworks display this year.

