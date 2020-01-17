Firetruck involved in wreck responding to house fire

A firetruck was involved in a wreck while crews were on their way to a house fire.

Pactolus Fire Department says a Staton House firetruck was involved in a wreck while responding to a fire at a home on Rhett Butler Road around 5:30 a.m. Friday. We are working to confirm how that wreck happened.

One person was inside the firetruck at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters say additional crews were called in to help put out the fire. They believe the home as being renovated and that no one was living there.

Crews have not determined a cause for the fire, but believe it started in the kitchen. No one was hurt.