Firetower Animal Clinic addresses concerns over dogs & coronavirus

There are some myths floating around the internet about dogs and the coronavirus and Firetower Animal Clinic in Winterville wants to dispel those rumors.

After news hit of a 17-year-old dog in Hong Kong that died of coronavirus, according to NBC, it caused some panic from dog-owners.

Lead veterinarian Brad Medhus at Firetower Animal Clinic says while dogs can catch coronavirus, they catch it from the humans in the home who have contracted the virus, not the other way around.

He says there is no evidence to support that dogs who may have the virus show any symptoms at all and that people should not be afraid to go out for walks as your dog will still need the exercise.

Medhus says, "Just because the dog becomes infected does not mean that it's going to get symptoms or transmit the virus. OK, so that's important to remember. So, to have contact with our own pets and to fear that we're gonna get it from our own pets is something that just isn't true at this stage."

Firetower Animal Clinic is offering curbside services for their patients who wish to keep social distance.

