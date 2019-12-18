Firefighters spend five hours putting out fire on 50-foot shrimp trawler

It took firefighters from 10 different agencies about five hours to put out a fire on a 50-foot shrimp trawler on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Beaufort Fire Department, the fire started at around 4:30 on Core Creek Road. Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital, but there is no information about how serious those injuries are.

Investigators say two people were on the boat when the fire started and the cause is still under investigation. They say the boat is destroyed.