Firefighters celebrated during International Firefighters Day

Monday is a special day for firefighters across the country.

In Kinston firefighters are hard at work responding to calls and putting themselves in harms way to help protect the public.

Firefighters tell us they have to take different measures to keep themselves safe during these times with COVID-19, such as wearing proper PPE if in close contact with people.

Firefighters with the City of Kinston tell us they are very thankful for the support of the community because many restaurants have fed them during this time and other organizations have also given to the firefighters.

Monday is International Firefighters Day where communities can recognize and honor the sacrifices that firefighters make. It is also a day in which current and past firefighters can be thanked for their contributions.

Kinston Fire/Rescue Captain Antwan Hardy says, "Today is a special day for us. Today restaurants provided food for us and for the rest of the week. Different organizations and communities have done things for us and we appreciate everything they have done."

The day started after the death of five firefighters in a 1998 bushfire in Victoria, Australia.