Fired travel nurse at Vidant shares concerns of being out of work

Vidant Health reduced salaries and furloughed multiple employees last week, but has not confirmed how many employees are now without a job.

Vidant leaders said the reason for the cuts is due to the coronavirus taking a serious financial toll on the hospital. With a focus on the virus, the hospital experienced a decrease in the number of patients coming in for other reasons, something that has not been beneficial for their revenue.

Vidant’s CEO Michael Waldrum said they had to furlough employees and introduce pay cuts to continue operation.

One travel nurse who was furloughed, Hunter Williams, said he understands why Vidant needed to make the cuts and does not fault them for it, but it doesn’t make it an easier pill to swallow.

“When you're thrown into this position all of a sudden on a Saturday afternoon, it's devastating,” he said. “It's devastating. You're numb, you're just numb."

Williams said his wife, a nurse in another area, was also laid off, and he worries about their financial future.

Vidant’s furloughs, reduced salaries, and benefit cuts went into effect on Sunday, April 26th.