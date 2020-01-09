Crews continue to fight hot spots at house fire in Greenville

Firefighters returned to a home early Thursday to continue putting out hot spots from a fire the night before.

Greenville Fire/ Rescue spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston says firefighters returned to a home on Dickinson Avenue to put out a remaining hot spot around 7 a.m.

She says crews were at the home around 7 p.m. Wednesday for the initial call. Flames could be seen coming from the back of the home, but Greenville Fire/ Rescue crews and the Red Oak Fire Department were able to quickly put it out.

Thurston says because of the age of the home, it can be difficult to put out all of the hot spots, which is what they believe caused the sparks this morning.

The home is abandoned and no one was injured during the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

