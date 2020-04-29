Fire permits & inspections online in Greenville

If you are looking to apply for fire permits and inspections in Greenville you can now do so online.

Greenville Fire Rescue recently launched a new online option for customers looking to apply for fire permits and inspections. This was made possible through a collaboration with the city of Greenville's IT and planning and development divisions.

The online site can be found on the city of Greenville's citizen self service site.

Previously, customers would have to go into the office to submit paperwork and payments, but now the entire process can be done online.

Kristin Gibson, GFR fire inspector says, "We can't really do much face to face work with each other, so this will allow us to continue our operation and still customers can apply for their permits and pay for everything. It is also much quicker."

During this time of limited in person contact, permits and inspections can only be handled online only.

