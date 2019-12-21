Fire in Las Vegas apartment complex kills 6, injures 13

Las Vegas authorities say six people are dead and 13 are injured following a fire Saturday morning in a three-story downtown apartment complex.

The fire department earlier said that five of the injured were in critical condition and that some residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived.

The department also said several jumped and were injured.

The cause of the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments is under investigation, but a fire official says it appears to be accidental.

A fire department spokesman said the fire started in the area of a first-floor apartment’s stove possibly being used for heat.

According to the spokesman, displaced residents told investigators that they were using their stoves to stay warm because the building lacks heat.

The Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance to the dozens of people that the fire department says were displaced.

