Fire destroys Fairfield Harbour home

A late morning fire has destroyed a home in Craven County.

The first alarms came in around 11:30 a.m. that a two-story home on Harbourside Drive in Fairfield Harbour was on fire.

Fairfield Harbour is across the Neuse River from New Bern.

Multiple volunteer fire departments were called to the blaze. At one point, flames were shooting some 20-30 feet in the air and the heat from the fire damaged adjacent homes.

It's not yet known if anyone was inside the home at the time.

