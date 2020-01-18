Fire crews participate in training in Duplin County

If you see a lot of fire trucks in Duplin County Saturday, don't worry.

Fire crews are participating in a county wide water supply training at the Duplin County Event Center across from James Sprunt Community College.

At least 30 tankers from multiple different departments will be there.

Part of the practice will be at the intersection of Highway 11 South and DS Williamson Road across from the DOT. Other than that, traffic should not be impacted, but drivers in the area should be alert.

The training will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

