Fire breaks out at funeral home overnight

Firefighters are investigating after a fire broke out at a funeral home overnight.

Officials say a fire broke out at Walker Funeral Home in Bethel around 11 p.m. Monday. Crews say they battled the flames until about 3:30 a.m. and returned around 6 a.m. to put out remaining hot spots.

The Bethel fire chief says nobody was inside the funeral home, living or deceased, and no injuries were reported.

Crews are still working to determine how the fire started. Stay with WITN for the very latest.