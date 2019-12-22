Fire breaks out at Carteret County restaurant

A fire broke out at the Spouter Inn restaurant in Beaufort at around 6:30 Sunday morning.

According to multiple sources, the fire started around 5:00 a.m.

Firefighters responded soon after to put out the blaze.

As of around 7:45 a.m. the fire is still active.

Authorities tell WITN there are no injuries associated with the fire and that everyone has been safely evacuated from the building, which houses three businesses.

WITN has contacted first responders in Carteret County and will keep you updated with the latest as we learn it here and on WITN-TV.

