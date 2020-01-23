Finders Keepers? Man returns $27,000 in lost cash

A Michigan man didn't think twice when he found $27,000 next to his credit union's ATM.

Image: NBC News Channel/WDIV

Video shows the moment George Condash came across the money, shortly after it was accidentally left behind by an armored truck driver.

“I picked it up and noticed a tag that said it was $40,000,” he said. “I said, ‘Is there a reward for $40,000?’ And I put it on their counter and they just looked dumbfounded."

In the end, there was only $27,000 inside.

“It’s not mine and any honest person, I would hope, would take it back in,” Condash said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2RjeQ6K