Final phase of Arlington Boulevard paving this weekend

The final step of construction on Arlington Boulevard is taking place this weekend.

The area between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street will be getting a final layer of asphalt starting Friday night, weather permitting.

On Friday, the inner three lanes will be closed for paving and traffic will be able to continue to flow in each direction through the outside lanes. Once that is done, the Westbound outside lane will close for paving. And for the final step, the Eastbound outside lane will close.

The project is expected to be done by Sunday, June 14th.