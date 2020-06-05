Fighting injustice through books on the African American experience

Following protests and outrage over George Floyd’s murder, many people are seeking ways to educate themselves and others about race and equality.

Although using your voice at a protest is one way to express racial abuse and disparity, another way is by silently researching black voices and experiences through their books and sharing the messages.

One librarian at ECU's Joyner Library, Alan Bailey, specializes in books by African Americans, particularly for children. He said the recent events make that literature even more relevant, as these books can enlighten and bring a change of heart for kids and adults of every race.

“There’s a phrase that a lot of people use, of how their thoughts evolve,” explained Bailey. “I think that we all should do that. I think we should learn more, get better, become better people every day. And I think that by having discussions, reading books, being well informed, they're all ways that we can do that."

Bailey said like George Floyd who died at the hands of law enforcement and many other black men in America, he has been involved with negative experiences with police. That’s why he said he sometimes worries about his brothers, his nephews, and his great-nephews.

But as a librarian, Bailey said he hopes that together we can break the cycle of senseless murders and subsequent protests that seems to repeat itself throughout history.

Bailey thinks books and open conversations are fine starting points.

"Just do what you can,” he said. “Just find, ‘what I can do, to help things get better? What can I do to help this country move forward in a more positive way?’”

To read books about the African American experience, you can find many choices in the Joyner Library’s African American Resource Center.

Joyner Library is currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions but has plans to reopen during the state's phased in re-opening plans.