Fifth arrest made in murder of New Bern man

There has been another arrest in a fatal shooting last month in New Bern.

New Bern police say Rahlik Bryant, 19, was originally charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the February 2nd murder of Muzungu Muteba.

Today Bryant was charged with murder.

Four other people have been charged with Muteba's death. They are Destiny Green, Shandler Jones, Quinzell Saunders, and Kenneth Ward.

Robbery appears to have been the motive in the shooting that happened near Don Miller Park.

Bryant, who is from New Bern, was jailed without bond and has a first court appearance Wednesday.

