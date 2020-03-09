Female veterans program part of spring break alternatives for ECU students

ECU students are trading a typical beach or party spring break to instead serve their local communities.

A group of eight students embarked on a project in Washington as part of an alternative spring break with a group called Women Leading Little Washington.

ECU College students pulled weeds and raked leaves Monday, partnering with Pamlico Rose Female Veterans Program, to create a garden for a gathering place for female veterans. The center, called the Rose Haven Center of Healing, is scheduled to be ready for operation early summer.

One ECU student who served 8 years in the Air Force, Caitlin Friello, said this will fill a serious need. "Being able to reintegrate into civilian world as a female non-traditional veteran student, and being able to have a support group like this available, it's huge. It's beyond word comprehension it is," she said. "The fact something like this exists here to specifically cater to female veterans is extremely important, with myself being a veteran and because most of the services that are currently out there are for male veterans."

Friello said most veteran support groups cater to males even though women make up 15 % - 20% of the veteran population, but work like this makes a big difference for women who have served.

ECU also hosted alternative spring breaks in Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Columbia, SC, and Washington, D.C.