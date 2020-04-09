Federal unemployment assistance money expected April 17

State officials say they plan to issue the first federal payments for those facing unemployment on April 17.

Under the CARES Act, an additional $600 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits will be given to those who are eligible. It's part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

People who are not eligible for regular unemployment insurance, like self-employed workers or independent contractors, will be able to get help through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Officials say claims will be accepted starting on April 25.

Lastly, the Division of Employment Security is also implementing a program to provide up to 13 additional weeks of benefits for those who have exhausted their state unemployment benefits. There is not a timeline for that program right now.

