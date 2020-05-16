Federal judge temporarily lifts restriction on worship services in North Carolina

A federal judge has temporarily lifted the restrictions on indoor worship services in North Carolina amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase one of Governor Roy Cooper's re-opening process stated that all worship services with more than 10 people must be held outdoors "unless impossible."

On Thursday, several churches leaders filed a complaint, contending the restrictions were a violation of their First Amendment rights.

A hearing was held on Friday by Judge James C. Dever III, who granted the temporary restraining order that will last 14 days.

The court said while they they don't doubt the Governor is acting in good faith to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in the state, but, "restrictions inexplicably applied to one group and exempted from another do little to further these goals and do much to burden religious freedom," in reference to funeral services allowing up to only 50 people but religious services only 10.

The judge also said that the church leaders established that they are, 1) likely to success on the merits of their claim that the assembly for religious worship provisions in Executive Order 138 violates their rights under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, 2) likely to suffer irreparable harm absent a temporary restraining order, 3) the balance of the equities tips in their favor, and 4) a temporary restraining order is in the public interest.

An Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper's office responded to the ruling.

"We don't want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19. While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe," said Ford Porter, a spokesperson for the Governor's office.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 29th.

