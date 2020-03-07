Fayetteville Police: Man who fired at officers dies after being shot

Authorities say a North Carolina man who was shot by Fayetteville Police has died of his injuries.

Fayetteville Police said in a statement Saturday that 73-year-old Gary Lee Tierney had died of injuries he received Wednesday.

Authorities say a Fayetteville police officer returned fire after Tierney fired a handgun several times at police officers outside his home.

Officials say the officers were responding to a report of a disturbance when they encountered Tierney.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the shooting.

