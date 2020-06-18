Advertisement

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik) (GIM)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble - insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day - it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told CNN.

“If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

On Wednesday, the NCAA gave the green light for offseason workout plans for football. Voluntary workouts began earlier this month.

In a May memo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell provided teams with protocols on how to gradually reopen their facilities.

Still, numerous college players have tested positive for coronavirus as they’ve reported back to campus.

And on Monday, several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players tested positive.

For now, the college football season is slated to kick off on Aug. 29. NFL preseason games are scheduled to start Aug. 6.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: moments ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

Weather

Tar River at major flood stage in Rocky Mount

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Meteorologists say this is the highest the Tar River has gotten during a non-hurricane flood.

News

COVID-19: More cases reported across Eastern Carolina Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state continues to hit record number of people in the hospital with COVID-19.

News

Marine stabbed last weekend at Camp Lejeune has died

Updated: 1 hours ago
Camp Lejeune says the Marine developed complications and passed away Monday evening.

National

Fauci: “Football may not happen this year”

Updated: 2 hours ago
The warning comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus Cluster: Phoenix Restaurants Hit with Infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Several restaurants in one Phoenix neighborhood are reporting cases among staff, including one that openly defied recommendations that servers wear masks and gloves.

National

Coronavirus Cluster: Phoenix Restaurants Hit With Infections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Several restaurants in one Phoenix neighborhood are reporting cases among staff, including one that openly defied recommendations that servers wear masks and gloves.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration’s challenge to end the DACA program.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 5 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.

Local

Vidant’s Belhaven clinic cutting back hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Vidant’s Belhaven clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting July 13.