Father drowns trying to rescue wife, son from rip current

A 29-year-old father drowned off Topsail Beach Friday afternoon while attempting to rescue his son and wife who were swept away in a rip current.

According to WECT in Wilmington, Topsail Beach Police Chief Samuel Gervase says crews were called shortly after 3 p.m. Friday to the beach strand near the Sea Vista Motel.

A bystander, who asked to remain anonymous, pulled all three people from the water.

Chief Gervase says witnesses reported the son was swept up first, followed by his mother who went into the water to help him. Christopher Roberson, 29, reportedly went in to try and rescue them and began to struggle himself.

The bystander pulled the child out first, went back in for the woman and pulled Roberson from the water last.

CPR was performed, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gervase says rip current warning flags were flying Friday.

