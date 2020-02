A one-year-old boy in our state has overdose on heroin, and his father is now facing charges.

Cumberland County deputies say the child was given naloxone on New Year's Day after he was discovered to be not breathing at his home in Roseboro.

When investigators searched the home they say they found "at least three clear plastic baggies containing white residue."

26-year-old Luis Castellon is accused of negligent child abuse.