A Pitt County man accused of murder will appear in court Monday morning.

James Freeman, Jr. from Farmville was arrested after Dwayne Wiggins was found dead at a gas station Friday.

Greenville police say Wiggins' body was found at the Citgo at West 5th Street and Memorial Drive at around 1 a.m.

They say Wiggins and Freeman knew each other, but they don't know what led to the shooting.

