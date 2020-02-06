Farmville man struck and killed by his own car on U.S. 264

Troopers say weather was a factor in the death of a Farmville man who was struck and killed by his own car this morning.

Kevin Sugg, 46, was involved in a two-car crash on U.S. 264 and Wesley Church Road near Farmville around 7:30 a.m.

Sugg's car was disabled in the median, according to Trooper Noah Miles, and the man got out to speak to a witness.

Miles says while the two were outside their vehicles, an eastbound SUV ran off the left side of the highway, hit a guard rail and struck Sugg's car.

The man's car then hit Sugg and the witness. Sugg was killed while the witness wasn't taken to the hospital.

Trooper Miles says he was pulling up to the initial crash when he saw the second accident. He said a car in front of the SUV had slowed for the initial crash and the other driver tried to avoid rear-ending that car.

Geri Bowie, 36, of Stantonsburg was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and exceeding safe speed.

Trooper Miles says wet roads and exceeding safe speeds were factors in both crashes.