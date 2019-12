A man from Farmville is behind bars after police say he fired shots toward two people over the weekend.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by WITN, Ronald Bland from Farmville is accused of chasing two people and firing multiple rounds from a long barrel rifle in Greenville.

We aren't sure what sparked this, or if any of the two people were hit by the bullets. Bland is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.