Farmville Boy Scouts hosting chili cook-off

Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 is hosting its annual "Feast of the East" chili cook-off fundraiser.

More than 25 local cooks will compete for the best chili titles in both the people's choice and judge's choice competition.

Guests will be able to sample all of the chili options for $8 per person. The ticket will also include a pint of cobbler and a drink.

Proceeds from the event will go towards offsetting the costs of the scouting program, including summer camp, and to purchase and repair camping equipment and maintain the facility.

The chili cook-off is happening on Saturday, February 29 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on W Horne Avenue in Farmville.