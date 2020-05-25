Farmer explains Memorial Day meat shortages and price hikes

The recent increase in grocery and meat items due to COVID-19 is affecting how many people spend their Memorial Day holiday.

A recent NBC poll suggests that 62% of Americans get together with loved ones and honor the fallen with a cookout on the holiday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has decreased shopper's grilling options and has farmers concerned about the industry.

Craige Moore with Craige’s Craft Pork, in Wilson, knows about losses. Not only is he mourning his loved ones on this Memorial Day...

"I've lost several friends,” he sighs, “So, it's very important.”

He's also trying to stay afloat and make a living with his hog farm.

Moore said, "Things have changed drastically, because the pork industry—half of it was going to restaurants, half of it was going to grocery stores."

Moore said the pandemic has made things difficult this time around.

“Trying to figure out how to be as healthy—make the farm as healthy and also, keep me from going broke,” Moore said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, April grocery prices shot up to the highest levels since February 1974; with meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increasing the most. Greenville shopper Debbie Daniels says she couldn't believe the prices she's seen.

"A pack of ha—a small pack of hamburgers was like $20. That is... that's just outrageous,” Daniels said.

And then, there's been some meat shortages too. Due to paused operations to stop the spread of COVID-19, beef production is down 25 percent, according to the USDA. Daniels says chicken is hard to come by too.

Daniels said, “You can't find chicken wings anywhere. I don't care where you look."

However, Moore is hoping this will start bringing consumers and farmers closer together.

Moore said, "Go to your local farmer's market. Meet your farmers. Start finding out—they're going to appreciate that connection too."

And Daniels warns shoppers to not wait until it's too late.

"If you're going anywhere, just go ahead and get it. If you see it, pick it up, because it might not be there tomorrow,” Daniels said.

Luckily, Moore says sales are doing well so far. Though local grocery stores did face some of these issues, on Memorial Day, Tropicana, in Greenville, was stocked full of meat.

The CDC says about five thousand meat and poultry workers have contracted COVID-19 at more than 100 plants across the nation