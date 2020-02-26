Farm equipment runs over parked cars in Kinston, Highway 11 North closed

Police in Kinston have a big mess on their hands after farm equipment ran over several parked vehicles at a used car lot.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Highway 11 near J.P. Harrison Boulevard.

The tractor, which was hauling a dirt pan, ran over between four and five cars parked at Faith Automotive Sales.

Police say the northbound tractor had a mechanical malfunction and lost control, causing the tractor to veer to the right. There were no injuries.

Northbound lanes of Highway 11 just before J.P. Harrison Boulevard are shut down until further notice.