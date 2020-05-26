Family struggles as mother,daughter in long-term care at Vidant

One family in Rocky Mount has been struggling, with two family members in the hospital during a global pandemic.

It was in early April that Kay Bindrim, the mother of 6 children, fell ill and experienced serious health complications, including a perforated colon.

She was taken to the ICU at Vidant, where she’s now spent about 8 weeks. During that time came the coronavirus, making it increasingly difficult to visit her.

“The first 6 weeks Mom was in the hospital...we only got to FaceTime her 4 times,” said her daughter, Anna Joy Bindrim.

Sarah Grace Bindrim, her sister, was also upset. “Knowing that she's there all alone is really hard because a huge part of support is just having people who love you there with you,” she explained.

Weeks later, the family went to church on Mother’s Day. As they drove back home, the family’s car was hit by another driver.

"[I] just felt this big impact and we spun around,” remembered Anna Joy Bindrim.

The youngest daughter, Miriam, was seriously injured. She suffered a broken neck, was brought to the Pediatric ICU at Vidant, and now faces quadriplegia, which is paralysis as a result of an injury.

The family doesn’t know if she’ll be able to move or breathe on her own again. "It's just kind of a really helpless feeling,” said Anna Joy Bindrim.

The mother is still on a ventilator, unable to see her daughter or the rest of her family because of the hospital’s visitation limits with the virus.

As for Miriam, only 2 out of her family of 8 can see her.

“They need to keep her safe, and I understand that. But it's really hard,” said Sarah Grace Bindrim.

If you want to help out the Bindrim family with hospital bills and long-term care, you can donate to their GoFundMe by clicking here.