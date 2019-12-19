Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census

Facebook says it will clamp down on efforts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 U.S. census.

That includes the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and the consequences of taking part.

The social media giant says it is also prohibiting advertisements that discourage people from taking part in the census.

Facebook has been trying to clamp down on misinformation on its platform ahead of next year's U.S. presidential elections.

Facebook is defining misleading census posts as a violation of its community standards and thus subject to removal.

It says it will begin enforcing the census policy in January using both technology and humans to spot violations.

Civil rights leaders worry that misinformation that discourages immigrants and minorities from participating could lead to those populations being underrepresented in key government decisions for years.

