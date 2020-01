Do you want a free donut to start your day?

Duck Donuts is giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut if you buy a rubber duck in store, while supplies last. This is all to celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day.

Ernie from Sesame Street declared January 13th as Rubber Ducky Day because he said it was his bath toy's birthday.

The CEO of Duck Donuts says last year, they sold more than 117,000 rubber ducks at 87 locations.