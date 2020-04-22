FRCE making face shields for frontline workers

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is using their resources to donate face shields to those on the frontlines.

Fleet Readiness Center East’s Engineering Innovation Lab will begin delivering 3D printed headbands and face shields to local first responders and healthcare workers.

Officials say they have four 3D printers working at all hours of the day to produce the protective equipment. It takes more than three hours to make one headband.

Back on April 3, a naval administrative message asked local commands to begin using their resources to help with COVID-19 relief.