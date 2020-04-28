FIRST ON WITN: State & feds investigating fire at historic African American church

State and federal investigators are looking into what caused a historic African American church in Pitt County to burn to the ground this morning.

Fire crews were called to the Pleasant Plains United Holy Church of America around 12:30 a.m. The church is on Pleasant Plain Road outside of Ayden.

It took crews from four fire departments a couple of hours to bring the blaze under control. The State Fire Marshal's Office, the SBI and ATF are helping Pitt County with the followup investigation today.

The church was founded in 1891 and most of their 30 members have gone there their entire life. A church elder says they have no insurance and their last service was the weekend after Easter.

No one was injured in battling the fire.

