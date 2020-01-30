CORONAVIRUS: ECU puts all trips to China on hold

East Carolina University says all university-sponsored trips to China are on hold because of the Coronavirus.

ECU has two study abroad trips planned, one that leaves May 7th and another on June 29th.

Online trip descriptions don't specify exactly where the students would visit in China, and Wuhan, where the outbreak is centered, is not mentioned.

We asked ECU for more information on these trips and why they are put on hold, but the university would only release a brief statement that the trips were temporarily suspended. The university says it is following CDC and State Department recommendations on overseas trips.

