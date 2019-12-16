Beaufort County child continues to recover following shooting

A little girl shot in her grandparents home in Beaufort County Sunday continues to recover at Vidant Medical Center.

Five-year-old Tiana Moore is about to celebrate her 6th birthday Wednesday, but unfortunately it will be at the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital.

Two bullets ripped through the home on Highway 33 east of Chocowinity hitting Moore. She's now looking at a long road to recovery, both physically and psychologically.

Child therapist Sarah Stein-Wolf says, "They can be at risk of developing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. In kids, this might look like having nightmares, this might look like some behavioral regression, this might look like irritability, anger, anxiety."

Stein-Wolf says what's key for Moore's recovery is a strong support system. "Well right now I think the most important thing that she needs is her family. She needs them around her, she needs to feel their support and love. Kids can be really resilient when they have quality attachment figures that they can hold on to in times of fear and strife."

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for the shooter. All they know right now is that the gunman was a man.

Deputies are still looking for a gunman after they say a five-year-old child was shot.

It occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on Highway 33 east of Chocowinity. The mother says the gunfire came from outside the home.

Krista Moore tells WITN News that her 5-year-old daughter, Tiana, was at her grandparents' home when she was shot in the hip area. The child is now at Vidant Medical Center.

Moore says there were three other children playing outside the home while her 11-month-old was also inside.

The youngster told her mom that as she was going for chips she heard two loud noises. The girl fell to the floor after being shot and then was able to run to her grandfather.

At first, they believed hunters may have accidentally fired into the home, but North Carolina Wildlife Resources says they are not investigating it as a hunting accident.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and initially refused to release any information on what happened. Deputies finally released a statement just before 5:00 p.m. saying a 5-year-old was shot and that their investigation is ongoing.

Moore says her daughter is awake and there are no plans right now to operate on her to remove the bullet fragments.

The sheriff's office says no one has been arrested in the case as of Tuesday morning, although they believe the suspect is a man.

