FIREFIGHTERS: Child alerts parents to Greenville apartment fire

Firefighters say that a child is to thank for alerting people inside an apartment building that it was on fire.

Greenville Fire/Rescue says they got the call to the Sheraton Village apartment complex on Haven Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

Investigators say that a child saw the fire and ran and told his parents who in turn alerted the people inside of the apartment.

The fire was under control in ten minutes.

Officials say there's minimal damage to the inside of the apartment.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire.

