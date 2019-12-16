FCC approves proposal to make 988 the new suicide prevention hotline

The Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved a proposal to designate dialing 988 as a way to directly reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The proposal is now open for public comment. Dialing the three digits is expected to make access to crisis services easier and reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health conditions.

ECU hosted a SafeTalk, or Suicide Awareness For Everyone. The "Talk" represents the four steps needed to recognize somebody potentially contemplating suicide. A few educators at ECU took the training to be better prepared to recognize issues in students.

Jamie Williams, Department of Health Education and Promotion teaching instructor and assistant director of the North Carolina School Health Training Center, helped get the program started. She says the idea of the 988 hotline is fantastic.

"Instead of saying, 'Hey, you know, there's this hotline number, but let me figure out what it is.' A three-digit number is easier to use," said Williams.

The current suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255, and counselors answered more than 2 million calls last year. The new hotline will be similar to 911, with the FCC asking for all aspects of implementation.

Brian Cavanaugh, ECU teaching instructor and Health 1000 program director, attended the training. He learned about the hotline in class and agrees with the benefits.

Cavanaugh said, "This is a really nice national resource that we can share; easy three-digit number to remember."

Cavanaugh says he can take what he learned in the training to help his students, especially the men, who he says tend to struggle more.

"It's a very serious issue that needs to be talked more about. Particularly, what I try to focus on in class is to really talk to my guys about being more open about it as well," said Cavanaugh, "We think we gotta figure this stuff out on own, and we don't."

Graduate student Megan Williams also attended SafeTalk.

Megan Williams said, "We learned that normally people tell about their intentions for suicide. So, opening this up in our Health 1000 curriculum in the mental health lesson, we can tell them about this number. And maybe that'll invite some students who maybe have friends who are thinking about it or who are thinking about themselves to maybe tell somebody, maybe even me, and then, I can be used as a resource in that capacity."

America's suicide rates are at the highest they've been since World War II, according to the CDC. It's also the tenth leading cause of death. Williams says if the number helps just one person, it's worth it.

"You always hope that if you can save at least one person that you're doing your job, but I hope everybody learns about it. I hope they promote it. I hope they put it in their phones," Williams said.

Jamie Williams says suicide is an important issue that the country can't ignore.

Jamie said, "It is a public health crisis in our country. And suicide is preventable. So, the more we talk about it, the more we destigmatize suicide and mental health."

988 is expected to be implemented within 18 months.