FAMILY AFFAIR: Mom & daughter busted on heroin charges

Deputies say a heroin operation was a family affair and they've arrested a mother and her daughter.

Onslow County deputies say on Friday they raided a home on Freeman Road outside of Swansboro after getting complaints that heroin was being sold there.

The bust came after detectives conducted an undercover operation where they bought heroin from someone that lived at the home.

Breanna Warren, 23, was charged with four counts of counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin, two counts of counts felony conspire to sell/deliver heroin, two counts felony maintain a dwelling to sell/deliver a controlled substance, four counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana, and four counts failure to appear.

The woman's 43-year-old mother was also arrested.

Brenda Warren is charged with two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony conspire to sell/deliver heroin, felony maintain a dwelling to sell/deliver a controlled substance, and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana.

The daughter was jailed on a $54,000 bond, while mom received a $20,000 bond.

