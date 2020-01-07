F35 Rapid Response Team mechanics prepared to deploy

Eastern Carolina is home to an elite group of mechanics that make up a team ready to go at a moment’s notice to ensure one heavily used military aircraft operates at peak performance.

The crew is called the F-35 Rapid Response Team. They're used by the Marine Corps, Air Force, and the Navy to make critical repairs to the F-35.

The team is made up of 12 to 15 people, who are trained in several areas of the aircraft maintenance and can deploy anywhere in the world to work on the F-35.

The Rapid Response Team was created at Fleet Readiness Center East at Cherry Point and is a first of its kind.

Richard Stiver is one of the elite aircraft mechanics and is proud of the work they're doing. Stiver said, "I like it, it's great for me. It gives us the chance to go out and get hands-on with the Marines, Sailors, and Airmen and get in, get it done, and get them back in the air as quickly as possible."

The group has been called out to make critical repairs several times and is currently the only team with these capabilities.